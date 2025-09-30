- Genel bakış
UMH-PD: UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer
UMH-PD fiyatı bugün -0.73% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.25 aralığında işlem gördü.
UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is UMH-PD stock price today?
UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock is priced at 23.07 today. It trades within -0.73%, yesterday's close was 23.24, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of UMH-PD shows these updates.
Does UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock pay dividends?
UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer is currently valued at 23.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.36% and USD. View the chart live to track UMH-PD movements.
How to buy UMH-PD stock?
You can buy UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer shares at the current price of 23.07. Orders are usually placed near 23.07 or 23.37, while 55 and -0.77% show market activity. Follow UMH-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UMH-PD stock?
Investing in UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer involves considering the yearly range 21.53 - 23.38 and current price 23.07. Many compare 4.44% and 3.36% before placing orders at 23.07 or 23.37. Explore the UMH-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are UMH PROPERTIES, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of UMH PROPERTIES, INC. in the past year was 23.38. Within 21.53 - 23.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer performance using the live chart.
What are UMH PROPERTIES, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of UMH PROPERTIES, INC. (UMH-PD) over the year was 21.53. Comparing it with the current 23.07 and 21.53 - 23.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UMH-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UMH-PD stock split?
UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.24, and 3.36% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 23.24
- Açılış
- 23.25
- Satış
- 23.07
- Alış
- 23.37
- Düşük
- 23.00
- Yüksek
- 23.25
- Hacim
- 55
- Günlük değişim
- -0.73%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.44%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.36%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.36%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4