What is UMH-PD stock price today? UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock is priced at 23.07 today. It trades within -0.73%, yesterday's close was 23.24, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of UMH-PD shows these updates.

Does UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock pay dividends? UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer is currently valued at 23.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.36% and USD. View the chart live to track UMH-PD movements.

How to buy UMH-PD stock? You can buy UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer shares at the current price of 23.07. Orders are usually placed near 23.07 or 23.37, while 55 and -0.77% show market activity. Follow UMH-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into UMH-PD stock? Investing in UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer involves considering the yearly range 21.53 - 23.38 and current price 23.07. Many compare 4.44% and 3.36% before placing orders at 23.07 or 23.37. Explore the UMH-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are UMH PROPERTIES, INC. stock highest prices? The highest price of UMH PROPERTIES, INC. in the past year was 23.38. Within 21.53 - 23.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer performance using the live chart.

What are UMH PROPERTIES, INC. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of UMH PROPERTIES, INC. (UMH-PD) over the year was 21.53. Comparing it with the current 23.07 and 21.53 - 23.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UMH-PD moves on the chart live for more details.