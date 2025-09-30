- 개요
UMH-PD: UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer
UMH-PD 환율이 오늘 -0.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.00이고 고가는 23.25이었습니다.
UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is UMH-PD stock price today?
UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock is priced at 23.07 today. It trades within -0.73%, yesterday's close was 23.24, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of UMH-PD shows these updates.
Does UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock pay dividends?
UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer is currently valued at 23.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.36% and USD. View the chart live to track UMH-PD movements.
How to buy UMH-PD stock?
You can buy UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer shares at the current price of 23.07. Orders are usually placed near 23.07 or 23.37, while 55 and -0.77% show market activity. Follow UMH-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UMH-PD stock?
Investing in UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer involves considering the yearly range 21.53 - 23.38 and current price 23.07. Many compare 4.44% and 3.36% before placing orders at 23.07 or 23.37. Explore the UMH-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are UMH PROPERTIES, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of UMH PROPERTIES, INC. in the past year was 23.38. Within 21.53 - 23.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer performance using the live chart.
What are UMH PROPERTIES, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of UMH PROPERTIES, INC. (UMH-PD) over the year was 21.53. Comparing it with the current 23.07 and 21.53 - 23.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UMH-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UMH-PD stock split?
UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.24, and 3.36% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.24
- 시가
- 23.25
- Bid
- 23.07
- Ask
- 23.37
- 저가
- 23.00
- 고가
- 23.25
- 볼륨
- 55
- 일일 변동
- -0.73%
- 월 변동
- 4.44%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.36%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.36%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4