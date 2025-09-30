시세섹션
통화 / UMH-PD
UMH-PD: UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer

23.07 USD 0.17 (0.73%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

UMH-PD 환율이 오늘 -0.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.00이고 고가는 23.25이었습니다.

UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is UMH-PD stock price today?

UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock is priced at 23.07 today. It trades within -0.73%, yesterday's close was 23.24, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of UMH-PD shows these updates.

Does UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock pay dividends?

UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer is currently valued at 23.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.36% and USD. View the chart live to track UMH-PD movements.

How to buy UMH-PD stock?

You can buy UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer shares at the current price of 23.07. Orders are usually placed near 23.07 or 23.37, while 55 and -0.77% show market activity. Follow UMH-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into UMH-PD stock?

Investing in UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer involves considering the yearly range 21.53 - 23.38 and current price 23.07. Many compare 4.44% and 3.36% before placing orders at 23.07 or 23.37. Explore the UMH-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are UMH PROPERTIES, INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of UMH PROPERTIES, INC. in the past year was 23.38. Within 21.53 - 23.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer performance using the live chart.

What are UMH PROPERTIES, INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of UMH PROPERTIES, INC. (UMH-PD) over the year was 21.53. Comparing it with the current 23.07 and 21.53 - 23.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UMH-PD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did UMH-PD stock split?

UMH Properties Inc 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Prefer has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.24, and 3.36% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
23.00 23.25
년간 변동
21.53 23.38
이전 종가
23.24
시가
23.25
Bid
23.07
Ask
23.37
저가
23.00
고가
23.25
볼륨
55
일일 변동
-0.73%
월 변동
4.44%
6개월 변동
3.36%
년간 변동율
3.36%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4