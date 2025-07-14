FiyatlarBölümler
UDR: UDR Inc

37.55 USD 0.28 (0.75%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

UDR fiyatı bugün 0.75% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 37.28 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 37.86 aralığında işlem gördü.

UDR Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
37.28 37.86
Yıllık aralık
36.61 46.62
Önceki kapanış
37.27
Açılış
37.36
Satış
37.55
Alış
37.85
Düşük
37.28
Yüksek
37.86
Hacim
2.325 K
Günlük değişim
0.75%
Aylık değişim
-4.14%
6 aylık değişim
-16.80%
Yıllık değişim
-17.42%
21 Eylül, Pazar