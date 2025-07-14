Dövizler / UDR
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
UDR: UDR Inc
37.55 USD 0.28 (0.75%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
UDR fiyatı bugün 0.75% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 37.28 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 37.86 aralığında işlem gördü.
UDR Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UDR haberleri
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Equity Residential, UDR and American Homes 4 Rent
- 3 Residential REITs to Consider Despite Current Market Challenges
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- UDR, Inc. (UDR) Inc. BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference Transcript
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- UDR president Joe Fisher steps down, CEO Toomey assumes role
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- UDR (UDR) Down 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- UDR stock price target lowered to $43 from $46 at Truist Securities
- UDR: Steady Growth And Strong Dividends At A Discount (NYSE:UDR)
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- UDR Q2 2025 slides: exceeds guidance, raises full-year outlook amid regional variations
- Equity Residential Q2 FFO Meets Estimates, Rental Income Rises Y/Y
- Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JERAX)
- UDR director Clint McDonnough retires, board reduced to eight members
- UDR, Inc. (UDR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Invitation Homes' Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat, Rents Improve Y/Y
- UDR's Q2 FFOA & Revenues Beat Estimates, Same-Store NOI Grows
- UDR (UDR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Buy 9 Barron’s Better Bets (Than T-Bills) From 16 ‘Safer’ July DiviDogs
- UDR (UDR) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FRESX)
- UDR Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust and UDR
Günlük aralık
37.28 37.86
Yıllık aralık
36.61 46.62
- Önceki kapanış
- 37.27
- Açılış
- 37.36
- Satış
- 37.55
- Alış
- 37.85
- Düşük
- 37.28
- Yüksek
- 37.86
- Hacim
- 2.325 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.75%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.14%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -16.80%
- Yıllık değişim
- -17.42%
21 Eylül, Pazar