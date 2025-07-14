QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / UDR
Tornare a Azioni

UDR: UDR Inc

37.55 USD 0.28 (0.75%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UDR ha avuto una variazione del 0.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.28 e ad un massimo di 37.86.

Segui le dinamiche di UDR Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UDR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
37.28 37.86
Intervallo Annuale
36.61 46.62
Chiusura Precedente
37.27
Apertura
37.36
Bid
37.55
Ask
37.85
Minimo
37.28
Massimo
37.86
Volume
2.325 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.75%
Variazione Mensile
-4.14%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.80%
Variazione Annuale
-17.42%
20 settembre, sabato