UDR: UDR Inc
37.55 USD 0.28 (0.75%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UDR ha avuto una variazione del 0.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.28 e ad un massimo di 37.86.
Segui le dinamiche di UDR Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
UDR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.28 37.86
Intervallo Annuale
36.61 46.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.27
- Apertura
- 37.36
- Bid
- 37.55
- Ask
- 37.85
- Minimo
- 37.28
- Massimo
- 37.86
- Volume
- 2.325 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.75%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.42%
20 settembre, sabato