货币 / UDR
UDR: UDR Inc
37.59 USD 0.30 (0.80%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UDR汇率已更改0.80%。当日，交易品种以低点37.22和高点37.87进行交易。
关注UDR Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
37.22 37.87
年范围
36.61 46.62
- 前一天收盘价
- 37.29
- 开盘价
- 37.33
- 卖价
- 37.59
- 买价
- 37.89
- 最低价
- 37.22
- 最高价
- 37.87
- 交易量
- 374
- 日变化
- 0.80%
- 月变化
- -4.03%
- 6个月变化
- -16.71%
- 年变化
- -17.33%
