クォートセクション
通貨 / UDR
株に戻る

UDR: UDR Inc

37.27 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UDRの今日の為替レートは、-0.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.12の安値と37.66の高値で取引されました。

UDR Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UDR News

1日のレンジ
37.12 37.66
1年のレンジ
36.61 46.62
以前の終値
37.29
始値
37.35
買値
37.27
買値
37.57
安値
37.12
高値
37.66
出来高
2.687 K
1日の変化
-0.05%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.85%
6ヶ月の変化
-17.42%
1年の変化
-18.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K