UDR: UDR Inc
37.52 USD 0.25 (0.66%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UDR exchange rate has changed by -0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.50 and at a high of 38.08.
Follow UDR Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UDR News
Daily Range
37.50 38.08
Year Range
36.61 46.62
- Previous Close
- 37.77
- Open
- 37.63
- Bid
- 37.52
- Ask
- 37.82
- Low
- 37.50
- High
- 38.08
- Volume
- 1.340 K
- Daily Change
- -0.66%
- Month Change
- -4.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.86%
- Year Change
- -17.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%