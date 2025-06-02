FiyatlarBölümler
TRUP
TRUP: Trupanion Inc

45.19 USD 0.38 (0.85%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TRUP fiyatı bugün 0.85% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 43.95 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 45.35 aralığında işlem gördü.

Trupanion Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
43.95 45.35
Yıllık aralık
31.00 57.88
Önceki kapanış
44.81
Açılış
44.85
Satış
45.19
Alış
45.49
Düşük
43.95
Yüksek
45.35
Hacim
979
Günlük değişim
0.85%
Aylık değişim
-1.05%
6 aylık değişim
20.28%
Yıllık değişim
7.72%
