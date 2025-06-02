Dövizler / TRUP
TRUP: Trupanion Inc
45.19 USD 0.38 (0.85%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
TRUP fiyatı bugün 0.85% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 43.95 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 45.35 aralığında işlem gördü.
Trupanion Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
TRUP haberleri
Günlük aralık
43.95 45.35
Yıllık aralık
31.00 57.88
- Önceki kapanış
- 44.81
- Açılış
- 44.85
- Satış
- 45.19
- Alış
- 45.49
- Düşük
- 43.95
- Yüksek
- 45.35
- Hacim
- 979
- Günlük değişim
- 0.85%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.05%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 20.28%
- Yıllık değişim
- 7.72%
21 Eylül, Pazar