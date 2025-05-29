CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / TRUP
Volver a Acciones

TRUP: Trupanion Inc

45.10 USD 0.63 (1.42%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de TRUP de hoy ha cambiado un 1.42%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 44.46, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 45.63.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Trupanion Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRUP News

Rango diario
44.46 45.63
Rango anual
31.00 57.88
Cierres anteriores
44.47
Open
44.54
Bid
45.10
Ask
45.40
Low
44.46
High
45.63
Volumen
1.331 K
Cambio diario
1.42%
Cambio mensual
-1.25%
Cambio a 6 meses
20.04%
Cambio anual
7.51%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B