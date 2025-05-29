Currencies / TRUP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TRUP: Trupanion Inc
44.47 USD 0.26 (0.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRUP exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.83 and at a high of 45.02.
Follow Trupanion Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRUP News
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Trupanion Stock?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Aflac, Trupanion and Globe Life
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Oscar Health Stock Sees Healthy RS Rating Upgrade
- Rawlings Darryl sells Trupanion (TRUP) stock worth $2.2m
- 3 Accident & Health Insurance Stocks to Watch Amid Pricing Pressure
- Trupanion at Canaccord Genuity’s Growth Conference: Strategic Expansion Insight
- Piper Sandler raises Trupanion stock price target to $67 on strong results
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Trupanion (TRUP) Q2 Earnings
- Trupanion (TRUP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Trupanion shares soar 20% as pet insurer swings to surprise profit
- Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Aflac (AFL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Trupanion (TRUP) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Employers Holdings (EIG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- UNM Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Premium: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Opinion: Here’s how the Fed can fight inflation — and shield itself from Trump’s attacks
- Trupanion stock price target raised to $62 from $52 at Piper Sandler
- Trupanion to Host 2025 Annual Investor Day on September 17
- Trupanion Announces Winners of the Veterinary Appreciation Day™ Awards
- Trupanion at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Trupanion CFO Fawwad Qureshi sells $122,405 in stock
- Trupanion COO John Gallagher sells $191,600 in stock
- Trupanion CFO Qureshi sells $37,698 in common stock
Daily Range
43.83 45.02
Year Range
31.00 57.88
- Previous Close
- 44.73
- Open
- 44.79
- Bid
- 44.47
- Ask
- 44.77
- Low
- 43.83
- High
- 45.02
- Volume
- 1.032 K
- Daily Change
- -0.58%
- Month Change
- -2.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.37%
- Year Change
- 6.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%