Moedas / TRUP
TRUP: Trupanion Inc
45.95 USD 0.85 (1.88%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRUP para hoje mudou para 1.88%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.22 e o mais alto foi 46.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Trupanion Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRUP Notícias
Faixa diária
45.22 46.42
Faixa anual
31.00 57.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.10
- Open
- 45.22
- Bid
- 45.95
- Ask
- 46.25
- Low
- 45.22
- High
- 46.42
- Volume
- 572
- Mudança diária
- 1.88%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.61%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 22.31%
- Mudança anual
- 9.54%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh