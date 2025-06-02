クォートセクション
TRUP: Trupanion Inc

44.81 USD 0.29 (0.64%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TRUPの今日の為替レートは、-0.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.78の安値と46.42の高値で取引されました。

Trupanion Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
44.78 46.42
1年のレンジ
31.00 57.88
以前の終値
45.10
始値
45.22
買値
44.81
買値
45.11
安値
44.78
高値
46.42
出来高
2.658 K
1日の変化
-0.64%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.88%
6ヶ月の変化
19.27%
1年の変化
6.82%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K