货币 / TRUP
TRUP: Trupanion Inc
44.87 USD 0.40 (0.90%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TRUP汇率已更改0.90%。当日，交易品种以低点44.46和高点45.01进行交易。
关注Trupanion Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TRUP新闻
日范围
44.46 45.01
年范围
31.00 57.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 44.47
- 开盘价
- 44.54
- 卖价
- 44.87
- 买价
- 45.17
- 最低价
- 44.46
- 最高价
- 45.01
- 交易量
- 321
- 日变化
- 0.90%
- 月变化
- -1.75%
- 6个月变化
- 19.43%
- 年变化
- 6.96%
