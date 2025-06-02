Devises / TRUP
TRUP: Trupanion Inc
45.19 USD 0.38 (0.85%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TRUP a changé de 0.85% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 43.95 et à un maximum de 45.35.
Suivez la dynamique Trupanion Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
TRUP Nouvelles
Range quotidien
43.95 45.35
Range Annuel
31.00 57.88
- Clôture Précédente
- 44.81
- Ouverture
- 44.85
- Bid
- 45.19
- Ask
- 45.49
- Plus Bas
- 43.95
- Plus Haut
- 45.35
- Volume
- 979
- Changement quotidien
- 0.85%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.05%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 20.28%
- Changement Annuel
- 7.72%
