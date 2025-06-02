CotationsSections
Devises / TRUP
Retour à Actions

TRUP: Trupanion Inc

45.19 USD 0.38 (0.85%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de TRUP a changé de 0.85% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 43.95 et à un maximum de 45.35.

Suivez la dynamique Trupanion Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRUP Nouvelles

Range quotidien
43.95 45.35
Range Annuel
31.00 57.88
Clôture Précédente
44.81
Ouverture
44.85
Bid
45.19
Ask
45.49
Plus Bas
43.95
Plus Haut
45.35
Volume
979
Changement quotidien
0.85%
Changement Mensuel
-1.05%
Changement à 6 Mois
20.28%
Changement Annuel
7.72%
20 septembre, samedi