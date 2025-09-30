- Genel bakış
TMUSZ: T-Mobile US, Inc.
TMUSZ fiyatı bugün -0.99% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.9500 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.3000 aralığında işlem gördü.
T-Mobile US, Inc. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is TMUSZ stock price today?
T-Mobile US, Inc. stock is priced at 22.9600 today. It trades within -0.99%, yesterday's close was 23.1900, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of TMUSZ shows these updates.
Does T-Mobile US, Inc. stock pay dividends?
T-Mobile US, Inc. is currently valued at 22.9600. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.56% and USD. View the chart live to track TMUSZ movements.
How to buy TMUSZ stock?
You can buy T-Mobile US, Inc. shares at the current price of 22.9600. Orders are usually placed near 22.9600 or 22.9630, while 71 and -1.03% show market activity. Follow TMUSZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TMUSZ stock?
Investing in T-Mobile US, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 22.1600 - 23.9000 and current price 22.9600. Many compare -0.17% and -0.56% before placing orders at 22.9600 or 22.9630. Explore the TMUSZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are T-Mobile US, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of T-Mobile US, Inc. in the past year was 23.9000. Within 22.1600 - 23.9000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.1900 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-Mobile US, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are T-Mobile US, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUSZ) over the year was 22.1600. Comparing it with the current 22.9600 and 22.1600 - 23.9000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TMUSZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TMUSZ stock split?
T-Mobile US, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.1900, and -0.56% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 23.1900
- Açılış
- 23.2000
- Satış
- 22.9600
- Alış
- 22.9630
- Düşük
- 22.9500
- Yüksek
- 23.3000
- Hacim
- 71
- Günlük değişim
- -0.99%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.17%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.56%
- Yıllık değişim
- -0.56%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4