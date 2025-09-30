- 개요
TMUSZ: T-Mobile US, Inc.
TMUSZ 환율이 오늘 -0.99%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.9500이고 고가는 23.3000이었습니다.
T-Mobile US, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is TMUSZ stock price today?
T-Mobile US, Inc. stock is priced at 22.9600 today. It trades within -0.99%, yesterday's close was 23.1900, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of TMUSZ shows these updates.
Does T-Mobile US, Inc. stock pay dividends?
T-Mobile US, Inc. is currently valued at 22.9600. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.56% and USD. View the chart live to track TMUSZ movements.
How to buy TMUSZ stock?
You can buy T-Mobile US, Inc. shares at the current price of 22.9600. Orders are usually placed near 22.9600 or 22.9630, while 71 and -1.03% show market activity. Follow TMUSZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TMUSZ stock?
Investing in T-Mobile US, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 22.1600 - 23.9000 and current price 22.9600. Many compare -0.17% and -0.56% before placing orders at 22.9600 or 22.9630. Explore the TMUSZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are T-Mobile US, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of T-Mobile US, Inc. in the past year was 23.9000. Within 22.1600 - 23.9000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.1900 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-Mobile US, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are T-Mobile US, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUSZ) over the year was 22.1600. Comparing it with the current 22.9600 and 22.1600 - 23.9000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TMUSZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TMUSZ stock split?
T-Mobile US, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.1900, and -0.56% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.1900
- 시가
- 23.2000
- Bid
- 22.9600
- Ask
- 22.9630
- 저가
- 22.9500
- 고가
- 23.3000
- 볼륨
- 71
- 일일 변동
- -0.99%
- 월 변동
- -0.17%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.56%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.56%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4