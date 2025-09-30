시세섹션
통화 / TMUSZ
TMUSZ: T-Mobile US, Inc.

22.9600 USD 0.2300 (0.99%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

TMUSZ 환율이 오늘 -0.99%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.9500이고 고가는 23.3000이었습니다.

T-Mobile US, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is TMUSZ stock price today?

T-Mobile US, Inc. stock is priced at 22.9600 today. It trades within -0.99%, yesterday's close was 23.1900, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of TMUSZ shows these updates.

Does T-Mobile US, Inc. stock pay dividends?

T-Mobile US, Inc. is currently valued at 22.9600. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.56% and USD. View the chart live to track TMUSZ movements.

How to buy TMUSZ stock?

You can buy T-Mobile US, Inc. shares at the current price of 22.9600. Orders are usually placed near 22.9600 or 22.9630, while 71 and -1.03% show market activity. Follow TMUSZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TMUSZ stock?

Investing in T-Mobile US, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 22.1600 - 23.9000 and current price 22.9600. Many compare -0.17% and -0.56% before placing orders at 22.9600 or 22.9630. Explore the TMUSZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are T-Mobile US, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of T-Mobile US, Inc. in the past year was 23.9000. Within 22.1600 - 23.9000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.1900 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-Mobile US, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are T-Mobile US, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUSZ) over the year was 22.1600. Comparing it with the current 22.9600 and 22.1600 - 23.9000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TMUSZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TMUSZ stock split?

T-Mobile US, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.1900, and -0.56% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
22.9500 23.3000
년간 변동
22.1600 23.9000
이전 종가
23.1900
시가
23.2000
Bid
22.9600
Ask
22.9630
저가
22.9500
고가
23.3000
볼륨
71
일일 변동
-0.99%
월 변동
-0.17%
6개월 변동
-0.56%
년간 변동율
-0.56%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4