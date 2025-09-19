FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / TECH
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

TECH: Bio-Techne Corp

53.15 USD 0.16 (0.30%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TECH fiyatı bugün 0.30% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 51.96 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 53.40 aralığında işlem gördü.

Bio-Techne Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TECH haberleri

TECH on the Community Forum

Günlük aralık
51.96 53.40
Yıllık aralık
46.01 80.80
Önceki kapanış
52.99
Açılış
53.24
Satış
53.15
Alış
53.45
Düşük
51.96
Yüksek
53.40
Hacim
6.557 K
Günlük değişim
0.30%
Aylık değişim
-1.88%
6 aylık değişim
-8.31%
Yıllık değişim
-32.90%
21 Eylül, Pazar