Dövizler / TECH
TECH: Bio-Techne Corp
53.15 USD 0.16 (0.30%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
TECH fiyatı bugün 0.30% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 51.96 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 53.40 aralığında işlem gördü.
Bio-Techne Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
51.96 53.40
Yıllık aralık
46.01 80.80
- Önceki kapanış
- 52.99
- Açılış
- 53.24
- Satış
- 53.15
- Alış
- 53.45
- Düşük
- 51.96
- Yüksek
- 53.40
- Hacim
- 6.557 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.30%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.88%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -8.31%
- Yıllık değişim
- -32.90%
21 Eylül, Pazar