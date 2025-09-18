Devises / TECH
TECH: Bio-Techne Corp
53.15 USD 0.16 (0.30%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TECH a changé de 0.30% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 51.96 et à un maximum de 53.40.
Suivez la dynamique Bio-Techne Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TECH Nouvelles
Range quotidien
51.96 53.40
Range Annuel
46.01 80.80
- Clôture Précédente
- 52.99
- Ouverture
- 53.24
- Bid
- 53.15
- Ask
- 53.45
- Plus Bas
- 51.96
- Plus Haut
- 53.40
- Volume
- 6.557 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.30%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.88%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -8.31%
- Changement Annuel
- -32.90%
20 septembre, samedi