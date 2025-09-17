Moedas / TECH
TECH: Bio-Techne Corp
52.07 USD 0.55 (1.07%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TECH para hoje mudou para 1.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 51.80 e o mais alto foi 52.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bio-Techne Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
51.80 52.42
Faixa anual
46.01 80.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 51.52
- Open
- 52.03
- Bid
- 52.07
- Ask
- 52.37
- Low
- 51.80
- High
- 52.42
- Volume
- 211
- Mudança diária
- 1.07%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.18%
- Mudança anual
- -34.26%
