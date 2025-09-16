货币 / TECH
TECH: Bio-Techne Corp
52.77 USD 0.99 (1.91%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TECH汇率已更改1.91%。当日，交易品种以低点52.60和高点52.88进行交易。
关注Bio-Techne Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TECH新闻
- Waymo is launching robotaxis with Uber rival Lyft
- Mark Zuckerberg wowed Meta skeptics this time last year. He's about to try to do it again.
- Omnea raises $50 million from Insight and Khosla to help firms use AI to solve the 'unsexy' problem of managing tools
- The UK is getting a bite-sized version of Stargate, a sweeping AI infrastructure project from OpenAI and Nvidia
- Walmart's chief people officer uses AI to do everything from identifying job candidates to sourcing art
- Between StubHub and Klarna, bankers say roaring IPO demand feels like 2021 again
- OpenAI is giving its nonprofit $100 billion. Critics aren't convinced.
- Elon Musk's XAI put a college student in charge of the team training Grok amid sweeping layoffs
- Read the pitch deck these ex-DeepMind scientists used to raise $5 million for an AI 'algorithm factory'
- Box's CEO says these are the 3 things startup founders should do — and it includes a reading list
- Brian Chesky said he thinks Airbnb should be growing a lot faster. Here's what he thinks it will take.
- TRADING DAY Fed clock tick-tock
- A Robotaxi took me for a ride in my hometown, the birthplace of Tesla
- YouTube has a new strategy to win over Spotify's audio-first podcasters using AI
- Researchers put Reddit's 'AITA' questions into ChatGPT. It kept telling everyone they weren't the jerks.
- A YouTube exec breaks down its plans to take on Disney and Netflix in the living room
- WhatsApp's former security head claims Meta's performance review system punished him for speaking up
- OpenAI product lead says students should look out for this worrying sign at computer-science programs
- A little-known clean energy stock might be one of the biggest winners of Oracle's surprise revenue explosion
- OpenAI says it's working to tell if a user is under 18 and will send them to an 'age-appropriate' ChatGPT
- The door handles on some Tesla Model Ys are being investigated after parents reported children getting trapped inside
- VCs can't get enough of Israeli cybersecurity startups. A new one just emerged from stealth and is already valued at $400 million.
- Getting laid off from tech broke my heart. A job seeker support group helped me bounce back with a senior Fortune 100 role.
- Defense tech's hottest new weapon: company swag
TECH on the Community Forum
日范围
52.60 52.88
年范围
46.01 80.80
- 前一天收盘价
- 51.78
- 开盘价
- 52.72
- 卖价
- 52.77
- 买价
- 53.07
- 最低价
- 52.60
- 最高价
- 52.88
- 交易量
- 298
- 日变化
- 1.91%
- 月变化
- -2.58%
- 6个月变化
- -8.97%
- 年变化
- -33.38%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值