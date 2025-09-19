Valute / TECH
TECH: Bio-Techne Corp
53.15 USD 0.16 (0.30%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TECH ha avuto una variazione del 0.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.96 e ad un massimo di 53.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Bio-Techne Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
51.96 53.40
Intervallo Annuale
46.01 80.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 52.99
- Apertura
- 53.24
- Bid
- 53.15
- Ask
- 53.45
- Minimo
- 51.96
- Massimo
- 53.40
- Volume
- 6.557 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- -32.90%
20 settembre, sabato