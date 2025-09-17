通貨 / TECH
TECH: Bio-Techne Corp
52.99 USD 1.47 (2.85%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TECHの今日の為替レートは、2.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり51.80の安値と53.26の高値で取引されました。
Bio-Techne Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TECH on the Community Forum
1日のレンジ
51.80 53.26
1年のレンジ
46.01 80.80
- 以前の終値
- 51.52
- 始値
- 52.03
- 買値
- 52.99
- 買値
- 53.29
- 安値
- 51.80
- 高値
- 53.26
- 出来高
- 4.087 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.85%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.18%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.59%
- 1年の変化
- -33.10%
