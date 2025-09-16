Divisas / TECH
TECH: Bio-Techne Corp
51.52 USD 0.26 (0.50%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TECH de hoy ha cambiado un -0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 51.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 53.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bio-Techne Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TECH on the Community Forum
Rango diario
51.10 53.75
Rango anual
46.01 80.80
- Cierres anteriores
- 51.78
- Open
- 51.84
- Bid
- 51.52
- Ask
- 51.82
- Low
- 51.10
- High
- 53.75
- Volumen
- 4.696 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.50%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.89%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -11.13%
- Cambio anual
- -34.96%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B