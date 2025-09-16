CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / TECH
TECH: Bio-Techne Corp

51.52 USD 0.26 (0.50%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de TECH de hoy ha cambiado un -0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 51.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 53.75.

Rango diario
51.10 53.75
Rango anual
46.01 80.80
Cierres anteriores
51.78
Open
51.84
Bid
51.52
Ask
51.82
Low
51.10
High
53.75
Volumen
4.696 K
Cambio diario
-0.50%
Cambio mensual
-4.89%
Cambio a 6 meses
-11.13%
Cambio anual
-34.96%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B