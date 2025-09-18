KurseKategorien
TECH: Bio-Techne Corp

52.99 USD 1.47 (2.85%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TECH hat sich für heute um 2.85% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 51.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 53.26 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Bio-Techne Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
51.80 53.26
Jahresspanne
46.01 80.80
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
51.52
Eröffnung
52.03
Bid
52.99
Ask
53.29
Tief
51.80
Hoch
53.26
Volumen
4.087 K
Tagesänderung
2.85%
Monatsänderung
-2.18%
6-Monatsänderung
-8.59%
Jahresänderung
-33.10%
