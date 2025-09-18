Währungen / TECH
TECH: Bio-Techne Corp
52.99 USD 1.47 (2.85%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TECH hat sich für heute um 2.85% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 51.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 53.26 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Bio-Techne Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TECH on the Community Forum
Tagesspanne
51.80 53.26
Jahresspanne
46.01 80.80
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 51.52
- Eröffnung
- 52.03
- Bid
- 52.99
- Ask
- 53.29
- Tief
- 51.80
- Hoch
- 53.26
- Volumen
- 4.087 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.85%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.18%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -8.59%
- Jahresänderung
- -33.10%
