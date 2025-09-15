КотировкиРазделы
TECH
TECH: Bio-Techne Corp

51.78 USD 0.16 (0.31%)
Сектор: Здравоохранение Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс TECH за сегодня изменился на 0.31%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 50.99, а максимальная — 52.20.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Дневной диапазон
50.99 52.20
Годовой диапазон
46.01 80.80
Предыдущее закрытие
51.62
Open
51.52
Bid
51.78
Ask
52.08
Low
50.99
High
52.20
Объем
10.770 K
Дневное изменение
0.31%
Месячное изменение
-4.41%
6-месячное изменение
-10.68%
Годовое изменение
-34.63%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.