TECH: Bio-Techne Corp
51.78 USD 0.16 (0.31%)
Сектор: Здравоохранение Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс TECH за сегодня изменился на 0.31%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 50.99, а максимальная — 52.20.
Следите за динамикой Bio-Techne Corp. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Дневной диапазон
50.99 52.20
Годовой диапазон
46.01 80.80
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 51.62
- Open
- 51.52
- Bid
- 51.78
- Ask
- 52.08
- Low
- 50.99
- High
- 52.20
- Объем
- 10.770 K
- Дневное изменение
- 0.31%
- Месячное изменение
- -4.41%
- 6-месячное изменение
- -10.68%
- Годовое изменение
- -34.63%
