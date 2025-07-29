Dövizler / TATT
TATT: TAT Technologies Ltd
41.29 USD 0.32 (0.77%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
TATT fiyatı bugün -0.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 40.64 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 42.98 aralığında işlem gördü.
TAT Technologies Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
40.64 42.98
Yıllık aralık
16.25 42.98
- Önceki kapanış
- 41.61
- Açılış
- 42.25
- Satış
- 41.29
- Alış
- 41.59
- Düşük
- 40.64
- Yüksek
- 42.98
- Hacim
- 975
- Günlük değişim
- -0.77%
- Aylık değişim
- 15.69%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 49.76%
- Yıllık değişim
- 129.39%
21 Eylül, Pazar