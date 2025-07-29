Valute / TATT
TATT: TAT Technologies Ltd
41.29 USD 0.32 (0.77%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TATT ha avuto una variazione del -0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.64 e ad un massimo di 42.98.
Segui le dinamiche di TAT Technologies Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TATT News
- How is TATT Targeting the eVTOL Market With New Thermal Systems?
- TAT Technologies (TATT) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Stifel sostiene TAT Technologies e VSE per il boom duraturo delle riparazioni aeree
- Stifel backs TAT Technologies, VSE on long-lasting aircraft repair boom
- Stifel avvia la copertura di TAT Technologies con rating Buy e target di $44
- Stifel initiates TAT Technologies stock with Buy rating, $44 target
- TAT Technologies Stock Surges 40% in the Past 3 Months: Should You Buy?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 8th
- Will TAT Technologies Overcome Its MRO Softness and Shine Again?
- Is AIRBUS SE (EADSY) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?
- Here's Why Momentum in TAT Technologies (TATT) Should Keep going
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 28th
- TAT Technologies: Strong Buy On Aerospace Growth (NASDAQ:TATT)
- Top Stock Picks for Week of August 25, 2025
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 25th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th
- TAT Technologies secures $12 million contract for Boeing 777 APU services
- Here's What Could Help TAT Technologies (TATT) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Celanese, Archer Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)
- TAT Technologies earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Investors Are Mining Best Stock Lists For Hot Gold Stocks: Check Out New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Microsoft Hits $4 Trillion, Rises Onto Big Cap 20: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With These Just Updated Screens
- TAT Technologies stock rises on new $10M defense contract
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.64 42.98
Intervallo Annuale
16.25 42.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.61
- Apertura
- 42.25
- Bid
- 41.29
- Ask
- 41.59
- Minimo
- 40.64
- Massimo
- 42.98
- Volume
- 975
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 49.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 129.39%
20 settembre, sabato