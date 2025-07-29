QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TATT
Tornare a Azioni

TATT: TAT Technologies Ltd

41.29 USD 0.32 (0.77%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TATT ha avuto una variazione del -0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.64 e ad un massimo di 42.98.

Segui le dinamiche di TAT Technologies Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TATT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.64 42.98
Intervallo Annuale
16.25 42.98
Chiusura Precedente
41.61
Apertura
42.25
Bid
41.29
Ask
41.59
Minimo
40.64
Massimo
42.98
Volume
975
Variazione giornaliera
-0.77%
Variazione Mensile
15.69%
Variazione Semestrale
49.76%
Variazione Annuale
129.39%
20 settembre, sabato