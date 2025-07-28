Währungen / TATT
TATT: TAT Technologies Ltd
42.01 USD 0.40 (0.96%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TATT hat sich für heute um 0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 41.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.98 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die TAT Technologies Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
41.66 42.98
Jahresspanne
16.25 42.98
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 41.61
- Eröffnung
- 42.54
- Bid
- 42.01
- Ask
- 42.31
- Tief
- 41.66
- Hoch
- 42.98
- Volumen
- 116
- Tagesänderung
- 0.96%
- Monatsänderung
- 17.71%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 52.38%
- Jahresänderung
- 133.39%
