KurseKategorien
Währungen / TATT
Zurück zum Aktien

TATT: TAT Technologies Ltd

42.01 USD 0.40 (0.96%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TATT hat sich für heute um 0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 41.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.98 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die TAT Technologies Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TATT News

Tagesspanne
41.66 42.98
Jahresspanne
16.25 42.98
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
41.61
Eröffnung
42.54
Bid
42.01
Ask
42.31
Tief
41.66
Hoch
42.98
Volumen
116
Tagesänderung
0.96%
Monatsänderung
17.71%
6-Monatsänderung
52.38%
Jahresänderung
133.39%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K