Dövizler / SUN
SUN: Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests
49.31 USD 0.99 (1.97%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SUN fiyatı bugün -1.97% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 49.28 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 50.14 aralığında işlem gördü.
Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
49.28 50.14
Yıllık aralık
48.00 59.88
- Önceki kapanış
- 50.30
- Açılış
- 50.14
- Satış
- 49.31
- Alış
- 49.61
- Düşük
- 49.28
- Yüksek
- 50.14
- Hacim
- 808
- Günlük değişim
- -1.97%
- Aylık değişim
- -5.15%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -15.06%
- Yıllık değişim
- -7.52%
21 Eylül, Pazar