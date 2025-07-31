QuotesSections
SUN: Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests

49.31 USD 0.99 (1.97%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SUN exchange rate has changed by -1.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.28 and at a high of 50.14.

Follow Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
49.28 50.14
Year Range
48.00 59.88
Previous Close
50.30
Open
50.14
Bid
49.31
Ask
49.61
Low
49.28
High
50.14
Volume
808
Daily Change
-1.97%
Month Change
-5.15%
6 Months Change
-15.06%
Year Change
-7.52%
