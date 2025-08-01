CotaçõesSeções
SUN: Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests

49.31 USD 0.99 (1.97%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SUN para hoje mudou para -1.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 49.28 e o mais alto foi 50.14.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
49.28 50.14
Faixa anual
48.00 59.88
Fechamento anterior
50.30
Open
50.14
Bid
49.31
Ask
49.61
Low
49.28
High
50.14
Volume
808
Mudança diária
-1.97%
Mudança mensal
-5.15%
Mudança de 6 meses
-15.06%
Mudança anual
-7.52%
21 setembro, domingo