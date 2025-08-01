Moedas / SUN
SUN: Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests
49.31 USD 0.99 (1.97%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SUN para hoje mudou para -1.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 49.28 e o mais alto foi 50.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
49.28 50.14
Faixa anual
48.00 59.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 50.30
- Open
- 50.14
- Bid
- 49.31
- Ask
- 49.61
- Low
- 49.28
- High
- 50.14
- Volume
- 808
- Mudança diária
- -1.97%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.15%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -15.06%
- Mudança anual
- -7.52%
21 setembro, domingo