통화 / SUN
SUN: Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests
49.31 USD 0.99 (1.97%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SUN 환율이 오늘 -1.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.28이고 고가는 50.14이었습니다.
Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SUN News
일일 변동 비율
49.28 50.14
년간 변동
48.00 59.88
- 이전 종가
- 50.30
- 시가
- 50.14
- Bid
- 49.31
- Ask
- 49.61
- 저가
- 49.28
- 고가
- 50.14
- 볼륨
- 808
- 일일 변동
- -1.97%
- 월 변동
- -5.15%
- 6개월 변동
- -15.06%
- 년간 변동율
- -7.52%
21 9월, 일요일