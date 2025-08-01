货币 / SUN
SUN: Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests
49.31 USD 0.99 (1.97%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SUN汇率已更改-1.97%。当日，交易品种以低点49.28和高点50.14进行交易。
关注Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SUN新闻
日范围
49.28 50.14
年范围
48.00 59.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 50.30
- 开盘价
- 50.14
- 卖价
- 49.31
- 买价
- 49.61
- 最低价
- 49.28
- 最高价
- 50.14
- 交易量
- 808
- 日变化
- -1.97%
- 月变化
- -5.15%
- 6个月变化
- -15.06%
- 年变化
- -7.52%
21 九月, 星期日