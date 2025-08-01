通貨 / SUN
SUN: Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests
49.31 USD 0.99 (1.97%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SUNの今日の為替レートは、-1.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり49.28の安値と50.14の高値で取引されました。
Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interestsダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
49.28 50.14
1年のレンジ
48.00 59.88
- 以前の終値
- 50.30
- 始値
- 50.14
- 買値
- 49.31
- 買値
- 49.61
- 安値
- 49.28
- 高値
- 50.14
- 出来高
- 808
- 1日の変化
- -1.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.06%
- 1年の変化
- -7.52%
21 9月, 日曜日