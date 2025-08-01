クォートセクション
通貨 / SUN
SUN: Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests

49.31 USD 0.99 (1.97%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SUNの今日の為替レートは、-1.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり49.28の安値と50.14の高値で取引されました。

Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interestsダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
49.28 50.14
1年のレンジ
48.00 59.88
以前の終値
50.30
始値
50.14
買値
49.31
買値
49.61
安値
49.28
高値
50.14
出来高
808
1日の変化
-1.97%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.15%
6ヶ月の変化
-15.06%
1年の変化
-7.52%
