SUN: Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests
49.31 USD 0.99 (1.97%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SUN ha avuto una variazione del -1.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.28 e ad un massimo di 50.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Sunoco LP Common Units representing limited partner interests. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
49.28 50.14
Intervallo Annuale
48.00 59.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 50.30
- Apertura
- 50.14
- Bid
- 49.31
- Ask
- 49.61
- Minimo
- 49.28
- Massimo
- 50.14
- Volume
- 808
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.52%
21 settembre, domenica