Dövizler / STRL
STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc
360.25 USD 11.67 (3.35%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
STRL fiyatı bugün 3.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 351.56 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 363.08 aralığında işlem gördü.
Sterling Infrastructure Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
351.56 363.08
Yıllık aralık
96.34 363.08
- Önceki kapanış
- 348.58
- Açılış
- 352.33
- Satış
- 360.25
- Alış
- 360.55
- Düşük
- 351.56
- Yüksek
- 363.08
- Hacim
- 2.037 K
- Günlük değişim
- 3.35%
- Aylık değişim
- 33.18%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 216.09%
- Yıllık değişim
- 151.10%
21 Eylül, Pazar