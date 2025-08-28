FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / STRL
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc

360.25 USD 11.67 (3.35%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

STRL fiyatı bugün 3.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 351.56 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 363.08 aralığında işlem gördü.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STRL haberleri

Günlük aralık
351.56 363.08
Yıllık aralık
96.34 363.08
Önceki kapanış
348.58
Açılış
352.33
Satış
360.25
Alış
360.55
Düşük
351.56
Yüksek
363.08
Hacim
2.037 K
Günlük değişim
3.35%
Aylık değişim
33.18%
6 aylık değişim
216.09%
Yıllık değişim
151.10%
21 Eylül, Pazar