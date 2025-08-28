Valute / STRL
STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc
360.25 USD 11.67 (3.35%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STRL ha avuto una variazione del 3.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 351.56 e ad un massimo di 363.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Sterling Infrastructure Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
351.56 363.08
Intervallo Annuale
96.34 363.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 348.58
- Apertura
- 352.33
- Bid
- 360.25
- Ask
- 360.55
- Minimo
- 351.56
- Massimo
- 363.08
- Volume
- 2.037 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 33.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 216.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- 151.10%
20 settembre, sabato