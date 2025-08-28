Divisas / STRL
STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc
320.94 USD 1.56 (0.49%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de STRL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 316.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 325.17.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sterling Infrastructure Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
316.64 325.17
Rango anual
96.34 327.07
- Cierres anteriores
- 319.38
- Open
- 320.09
- Bid
- 320.94
- Ask
- 321.24
- Low
- 316.64
- High
- 325.17
- Volumen
- 663
- Cambio diario
- 0.49%
- Cambio mensual
- 18.65%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 181.60%
- Cambio anual
- 123.70%
