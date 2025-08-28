CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / STRL
Volver a Acciones

STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc

320.94 USD 1.56 (0.49%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de STRL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 316.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 325.17.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sterling Infrastructure Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STRL News

Rango diario
316.64 325.17
Rango anual
96.34 327.07
Cierres anteriores
319.38
Open
320.09
Bid
320.94
Ask
321.24
Low
316.64
High
325.17
Volumen
663
Cambio diario
0.49%
Cambio mensual
18.65%
Cambio a 6 meses
181.60%
Cambio anual
123.70%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B