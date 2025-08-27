QuotesSections
STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc

316.16 USD 6.74 (2.09%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

STRL exchange rate has changed by -2.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 312.37 and at a high of 327.07.

Follow Sterling Infrastructure Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
312.37 327.07
Year Range
96.34 327.07
Previous Close
322.90
Open
323.01
Bid
316.16
Ask
316.46
Low
312.37
High
327.07
Volume
434
Daily Change
-2.09%
Month Change
16.88%
6 Months Change
177.41%
Year Change
120.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%