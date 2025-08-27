Currencies / STRL
STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc
316.16 USD 6.74 (2.09%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STRL exchange rate has changed by -2.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 312.37 and at a high of 327.07.
Follow Sterling Infrastructure Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STRL News
Daily Range
312.37 327.07
Year Range
96.34 327.07
- Previous Close
- 322.90
- Open
- 323.01
- Bid
- 316.16
- Ask
- 316.46
- Low
- 312.37
- High
- 327.07
- Volume
- 434
- Daily Change
- -2.09%
- Month Change
- 16.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 177.41%
- Year Change
- 120.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%