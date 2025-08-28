Währungen / STRL
STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc
348.58 USD 27.64 (8.61%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von STRL hat sich für heute um 8.61% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 323.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 351.28 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sterling Infrastructure Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
STRL News
Tagesspanne
323.20 351.28
Jahresspanne
96.34 351.28
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 320.94
- Eröffnung
- 325.03
- Bid
- 348.58
- Ask
- 348.88
- Tief
- 323.20
- Hoch
- 351.28
- Volumen
- 1.608 K
- Tagesänderung
- 8.61%
- Monatsänderung
- 28.87%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 205.85%
- Jahresänderung
- 142.96%
