STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc

348.58 USD 27.64 (8.61%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von STRL hat sich für heute um 8.61% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 323.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 351.28 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Sterling Infrastructure Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
323.20 351.28
Jahresspanne
96.34 351.28
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
320.94
Eröffnung
325.03
Bid
348.58
Ask
348.88
Tief
323.20
Hoch
351.28
Volumen
1.608 K
Tagesänderung
8.61%
Monatsänderung
28.87%
6-Monatsänderung
205.85%
Jahresänderung
142.96%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K