货币 / STRL
STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc
317.37 USD 2.01 (0.63%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STRL汇率已更改-0.63%。当日，交易品种以低点316.64和高点322.40进行交易。
关注Sterling Infrastructure Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STRL新闻
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) is a Trending Stock
- Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Sterling Construction股价创历史新高，达323.12 USD
- Sterling Construction stock hits all-time high at 323.12 USD
- Has Dycom Industries (DY) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
- Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) is a Solid Choice
- Wall Street Analysts Think Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Sterling Infrastructure and Ashland have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Will STRL's Guidance Hike Prove Conservative Amid Data Center Boom?
- Bull of the Day: Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)
- Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Is Up 2.67% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Here's What Could Help Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Grab These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q4 2025
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's August 2025 New Analysts
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 8th
- Sterling Raises EPS Guidance: Can Margins Continue to Expand in 2025?
- Bet on These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Higher Treasury Yields
- Sterling Bolsters E-Infrastructure With Acquisition of CEC Group
- Is TSSI Still Worth Buying After Surging 176.3% in the Past Year?
- Will Sterling Continue to Expand Further Into the E-Commerce Space?
- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Just A Whisper Of Lower Rates Already Sweetens These Stocks
- Backstage Pass: Top 4 AI Infrastructure Stocks
日范围
316.64 322.40
年范围
96.34 327.07
- 前一天收盘价
- 319.38
- 开盘价
- 320.09
- 卖价
- 317.37
- 买价
- 317.67
- 最低价
- 316.64
- 最高价
- 322.40
- 交易量
- 131
- 日变化
- -0.63%
- 月变化
- 17.33%
- 6个月变化
- 178.47%
- 年变化
- 121.21%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值