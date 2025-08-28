通貨 / STRL
STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc
348.58 USD 27.64 (8.61%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
STRLの今日の為替レートは、8.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり323.20の安値と351.28の高値で取引されました。
Sterling Infrastructure Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
323.20 351.28
1年のレンジ
96.34 351.28
- 以前の終値
- 320.94
- 始値
- 325.03
- 買値
- 348.58
- 買値
- 348.88
- 安値
- 323.20
- 高値
- 351.28
- 出来高
- 1.608 K
- 1日の変化
- 8.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 28.87%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 205.85%
- 1年の変化
- 142.96%
