通貨 / STRL
STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc

348.58 USD 27.64 (8.61%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

STRLの今日の為替レートは、8.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり323.20の安値と351.28の高値で取引されました。

Sterling Infrastructure Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STRL News

1日のレンジ
323.20 351.28
1年のレンジ
96.34 351.28
以前の終値
320.94
始値
325.03
買値
348.58
買値
348.88
安値
323.20
高値
351.28
出来高
1.608 K
1日の変化
8.61%
1ヶ月の変化
28.87%
6ヶ月の変化
205.85%
1年の変化
142.96%
