Devises / STRL
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc
360.25 USD 11.67 (3.35%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de STRL a changé de 3.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 351.56 et à un maximum de 363.08.
Suivez la dynamique Sterling Infrastructure Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STRL Nouvelles
- Is Sterling the Silent Winner of America's Digital Infrastructure?
- Sterling Rallies 44% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) is a Trending Stock
- Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- L'action de Sterling Construction atteint un niveau record à 323,12€
- Sterling Construction stock hits all-time high at 323.12 USD
- Has Dycom Industries (DY) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
- Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) is a Solid Choice
- Wall Street Analysts Think Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Sterling Infrastructure and Ashland have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Will STRL's Guidance Hike Prove Conservative Amid Data Center Boom?
- Bull of the Day: Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)
- Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Is Up 2.67% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Here's What Could Help Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Grab These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q4 2025
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's August 2025 New Analysts
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 8th
- Sterling Raises EPS Guidance: Can Margins Continue to Expand in 2025?
- Bet on These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Higher Treasury Yields
- Sterling Bolsters E-Infrastructure With Acquisition of CEC Group
- Is TSSI Still Worth Buying After Surging 176.3% in the Past Year?
- Will Sterling Continue to Expand Further Into the E-Commerce Space?
- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Range quotidien
351.56 363.08
Range Annuel
96.34 363.08
- Clôture Précédente
- 348.58
- Ouverture
- 352.33
- Bid
- 360.25
- Ask
- 360.55
- Plus Bas
- 351.56
- Plus Haut
- 363.08
- Volume
- 2.037 K
- Changement quotidien
- 3.35%
- Changement Mensuel
- 33.18%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 216.09%
- Changement Annuel
- 151.10%
20 septembre, samedi