Devises / STRL
STRL: Sterling Infrastructure Inc

360.25 USD 11.67 (3.35%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de STRL a changé de 3.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 351.56 et à un maximum de 363.08.

Suivez la dynamique Sterling Infrastructure Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
351.56 363.08
Range Annuel
96.34 363.08
Clôture Précédente
348.58
Ouverture
352.33
Bid
360.25
Ask
360.55
Plus Bas
351.56
Plus Haut
363.08
Volume
2.037 K
Changement quotidien
3.35%
Changement Mensuel
33.18%
Changement à 6 Mois
216.09%
Changement Annuel
151.10%
