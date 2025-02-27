Dövizler / STRA
STRA: Strategic Education Inc
82.01 USD 1.04 (1.25%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
STRA fiyatı bugün -1.25% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 81.74 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 84.12 aralığında işlem gördü.
Strategic Education Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
81.74 84.12
Yıllık aralık
70.98 104.51
- Önceki kapanış
- 83.05
- Açılış
- 83.20
- Satış
- 82.01
- Alış
- 82.31
- Düşük
- 81.74
- Yüksek
- 84.12
- Hacim
- 585
- Günlük değişim
- -1.25%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.96%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -1.80%
- Yıllık değişim
- -10.99%
21 Eylül, Pazar