FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / STRA
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

STRA: Strategic Education Inc

82.01 USD 1.04 (1.25%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

STRA fiyatı bugün -1.25% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 81.74 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 84.12 aralığında işlem gördü.

Strategic Education Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STRA haberleri

Günlük aralık
81.74 84.12
Yıllık aralık
70.98 104.51
Önceki kapanış
83.05
Açılış
83.20
Satış
82.01
Alış
82.31
Düşük
81.74
Yüksek
84.12
Hacim
585
Günlük değişim
-1.25%
Aylık değişim
0.96%
6 aylık değişim
-1.80%
Yıllık değişim
-10.99%
21 Eylül, Pazar