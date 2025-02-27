Valute / STRA
STRA: Strategic Education Inc
82.01 USD 1.04 (1.25%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STRA ha avuto una variazione del -1.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.74 e ad un massimo di 84.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Strategic Education Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
81.74 84.12
Intervallo Annuale
70.98 104.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 83.05
- Apertura
- 83.20
- Bid
- 82.01
- Ask
- 82.31
- Minimo
- 81.74
- Massimo
- 84.12
- Volume
- 585
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.99%
20 settembre, sabato