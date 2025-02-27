QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / STRA
Tornare a Azioni

STRA: Strategic Education Inc

82.01 USD 1.04 (1.25%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STRA ha avuto una variazione del -1.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.74 e ad un massimo di 84.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Strategic Education Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STRA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
81.74 84.12
Intervallo Annuale
70.98 104.51
Chiusura Precedente
83.05
Apertura
83.20
Bid
82.01
Ask
82.31
Minimo
81.74
Massimo
84.12
Volume
585
Variazione giornaliera
-1.25%
Variazione Mensile
0.96%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.80%
Variazione Annuale
-10.99%
20 settembre, sabato