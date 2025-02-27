통화 / STRA
STRA: Strategic Education Inc
82.01 USD 1.04 (1.25%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
STRA 환율이 오늘 -1.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 81.74이고 고가는 84.12이었습니다.
Strategic Education Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
81.74 84.12
년간 변동
70.98 104.51
- 이전 종가
- 83.05
- 시가
- 83.20
- Bid
- 82.01
- Ask
- 82.31
- 저가
- 81.74
- 고가
- 84.12
- 볼륨
- 585
- 일일 변동
- -1.25%
- 월 변동
- 0.96%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.80%
- 년간 변동율
- -10.99%
20 9월, 토요일