STRA: Strategic Education Inc

81.94 USD 0.51 (0.63%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de STRA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.63%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 81.15, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 83.19.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Strategic Education Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
81.15 83.19
Rango anual
70.98 104.51
Cierres anteriores
81.43
Open
81.28
Bid
81.94
Ask
82.24
Low
81.15
High
83.19
Volumen
505
Cambio diario
0.63%
Cambio mensual
0.87%
Cambio a 6 meses
-1.88%
Cambio anual
-11.07%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B