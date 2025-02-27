Divisas / STRA
STRA: Strategic Education Inc
81.94 USD 0.51 (0.63%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de STRA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.63%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 81.15, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 83.19.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Strategic Education Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
81.15 83.19
Rango anual
70.98 104.51
- Cierres anteriores
- 81.43
- Open
- 81.28
- Bid
- 81.94
- Ask
- 82.24
- Low
- 81.15
- High
- 83.19
- Volumen
- 505
- Cambio diario
- 0.63%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.87%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.88%
- Cambio anual
- -11.07%
