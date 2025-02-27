クォートセクション
STRA: Strategic Education Inc

83.05 USD 1.11 (1.35%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

STRAの今日の為替レートは、1.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり81.78の安値と83.27の高値で取引されました。

Strategic Education Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
81.78 83.27
1年のレンジ
70.98 104.51
以前の終値
81.94
始値
82.22
買値
83.05
買値
83.35
安値
81.78
高値
83.27
出来高
489
1日の変化
1.35%
1ヶ月の変化
2.24%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.55%
1年の変化
-9.87%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K