STRA: Strategic Education Inc
83.05 USD 1.11 (1.35%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
STRAの今日の為替レートは、1.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり81.78の安値と83.27の高値で取引されました。
Strategic Education Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STRA News
- Credo Technology and Symbotic have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Can Stride Maintain the 20% Enrollment Growth Trend Into FY26?
- University Of Phoenix Much Improved From Last Time (Pending:PXED)
- BMO Capital raises Strategic Education price target to $94 on growth outlook
- LRN Stock Surges 15% in 3 Months: Should Investors Buy it Now?
- Strategic Education (STRA) Up 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Compared to Estimates, Strategic Education (STRA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics (Revised)
- Strategic Education (STRA) Q2 EPS Up 16%
- Strategic Education Inc stock hits 52-week low at 74.22 USD
- Compared to Estimates, Strategic Education (STRA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Strategic Education Q2 2025 slides reveal margin expansion despite enrollment dip
- Strategic Education (STRA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Stride Stock Tumbles 9% in Past Month: Should You Buy the Dip or Wait?
- Grand Canyon Education Stock: Asset-Light Model Still Has Room To Run (NASDAQ:LOPE)
- Strategic Education: Debt-Free, Scalable, And Ready For Growth (NASDAQ:STRA)
- Strategic Education, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call
- Eduction stock sinks amid proposed Pell Grant cuts
- $1 Billion in College Tuition Saved Through Sophia Learning
- Sophia Learning Offers Free College-Level Courses to Rising High School Juniors and Seniors
- How This Education Play Has Defied The Weak Stock Market And Soared To All-Time Highs
- Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
81.78 83.27
1年のレンジ
70.98 104.51
- 以前の終値
- 81.94
- 始値
- 82.22
- 買値
- 83.05
- 買値
- 83.35
- 安値
- 81.78
- 高値
- 83.27
- 出来高
- 489
- 1日の変化
- 1.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.55%
- 1年の変化
- -9.87%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K