Moedas / STRA
STRA: Strategic Education Inc
82.76 USD 0.82 (1.00%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STRA para hoje mudou para 1.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 81.78 e o mais alto foi 83.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Strategic Education Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
STRA Notícias
Faixa diária
81.78 83.25
Faixa anual
70.98 104.51
- Fechamento anterior
- 81.94
- Open
- 82.22
- Bid
- 82.76
- Ask
- 83.06
- Low
- 81.78
- High
- 83.25
- Volume
- 29
- Mudança diária
- 1.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.90%
- Mudança anual
- -10.18%
