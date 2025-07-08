Dövizler / STR
STR: Sitio Royalties Corp Class A
18.09 USD 0.24 (1.31%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
STR fiyatı bugün -1.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 18.04 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.31 aralığında işlem gördü.
Sitio Royalties Corp Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
STR haberleri
Günlük aralık
18.04 18.31
Yıllık aralık
14.58 25.51
- Önceki kapanış
- 18.33
- Açılış
- 18.13
- Satış
- 18.09
- Alış
- 18.39
- Düşük
- 18.04
- Yüksek
- 18.31
- Hacim
- 3.833 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.31%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.06%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -10.22%
- Yıllık değişim
- -16.83%
21 Eylül, Pazar